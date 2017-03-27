Maryland teen suspected of planning alleged school shooting plot

A shotgun, bomb making materials and a journal with a detailed plan for a shooting at a high school were recovered from the home of a Maryland high school student, authorities said today.
2:56 | 03/27/17

