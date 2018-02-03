Transcript for Massive 'bomb cyclone' pounds Northeast, bringing strong winds and flooding

That monster nor'easter beat up the East Coast. So being well being and on the more than seventy million people. As the north east battles the torrential rains and still flooding. Upstate New York is shoveling out from snow fall. More than 600000. People are now without power. The storm bringing. A stand to Amtrak shut down all certainly in the northeast court or. In 2000 flights have been canceled this clean DC was forced to abort its landing after getting hit with fifty mile per hour we. In many areas wind gusts are nearing seventy miles per hour. People lining up and arrogance that Rhode Island to take a look at the storm can barely beat out of their cars. I was going to take some pictures I was for ten seconds. I don't think these signals so I came back. The coast of Massachusetts is taking a direct hit heavy rain in coastal flooding at turn this neighborhood into oak river. Front end loaders are being brought in to help with the rescues near Boston. At least there are urging people stay indoors it's a heck of a storm and people need to take it seriously. Fearing today's storm could be even worse than January's devastating nor'easter. We're told in the past water has come right in the edge of this boardwalk in this time officials are not taking any chances. Crews were out here overnight building and massive piles and kind of an erosion in to protect the homes at that just along the coastline here from flooding. Not you really anything is long New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.