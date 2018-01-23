Transcript for Massive earthquake off coast of Alaska triggers tsunami warnings

Following breaking news in Alaska would be. Told to get to higher ground immediately after a powerful earthquake triggered tsunami warnings. The quake struck 175. Miles from Kodiak Island low lying areas all being evacuated a check out this new video of sirens blaring. That is so eerie to hear that the island bracing for a tsunami that could hit any minute that's Kodiak kind of we're talking about one fisherman in the harbor. Does he felt quite piecing flashing lights as people scramble to get to saint. We're about to take off. Deeper water. For higher ground. We're gonna do you can we expect storm surge or at least the large. In flux of water here. Well there's now tsunami warning also in effect for parts of Canada basically from Alaska down the coast to Canada all the way to the edge of Mexico. And the entire West Coast also into the Pacific Paul Weiss anyplace in any area around where the earthquake occur.

