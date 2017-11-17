Massive fire engulfs Pennsylvania senior living facility

More
A massive fire engulfed a senior living facility west of Philadelphia on Thursday night, sending emergency responders scrambling to remove patients from the complex.
1:06 | 11/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Massive fire engulfs Pennsylvania senior living facility
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51218787,"title":"Massive fire engulfs Pennsylvania senior living facility","duration":"1:06","description":"A massive fire engulfed a senior living facility west of Philadelphia on Thursday night, sending emergency responders scrambling to remove patients from the complex.","url":"/US/video/massive-fire-engulfs-pennsylvania-senior-living-facility-51218787","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.