Transcript for Media company takes fire for 'false news' scripts

Think they're broadcasting the country's largest broadcasters defending promo that aired on its local stations across the country. In warn viewers about false news from other sources and inspired this viral video. To the script. Read by news anchors prompted critics to accuse the company of promoting president Trump's attacks on the media justice think Claire six approval for a big merger deal. The company denies any political agenda saying quote it's ironic that we would be attacked for messages promoting our journalistic initiative for fair and objective reporting. At least one station has refused to run the promo citing its commitment to local news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.