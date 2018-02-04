Megachurch pastor with ties to Presidents Bush, Obama to surrender Monday: Attorney

"The surrender date will be arranged on Monday," said attorney Dan Cogdell, who represents Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell.
The pastor of a Houston mega church who served as an advisor to former presidents bush and Obama. Expected today to surrender to authorities this week over a bond scheme. Pastor Kirby John Caldwell delivered and Easter sermon and denied scamming investors out of three and a half million dollars. In system bonds from China are legitimate and calls the charges for votes.

{"id":54174000,"title":"Megachurch pastor with ties to Presidents Bush, Obama to surrender Monday: Attorney","duration":"0:21","description":"\"The surrender date will be arranged on Monday,\" said attorney Dan Cogdell, who represents Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell.","url":"/US/video/megachurch-pastor-ties-presidents-bush-obama-surrender-monday-54174000","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
