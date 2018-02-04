Transcript for Megachurch pastor with ties to Presidents Bush, Obama to surrender Monday: Attorney

The pastor of a Houston mega church who served as an advisor to former presidents bush and Obama. Expected today to surrender to authorities this week over a bond scheme. Pastor Kirby John Caldwell delivered and Easter sermon and denied scamming investors out of three and a half million dollars. In system bonds from China are legitimate and calls the charges for votes.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.