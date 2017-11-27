Transcript for Meghan McCain got married!

Yeah, I got married. You look so pretty. You look bible. Thank you. Me and now my husband. So weird to say, I have a husband Ben. We got married at our ranch in sedona. It was real country. Like I wanted a western country wedding. Oh, the cowhide. Sean Dickerson from face the nation married us. A shoutout to shooter Jennings. I pulled clay Aiken out of retirement to sing. I got my dad to cry. He sang a beautiful song for us. I got very drunk on whiskey. I had a great time dancing the entire time and -- That's good. Congratulations. Thank you. It was really fun. I think we overdo it with weddings in general and talking about it. I understand why people do it. It's a beautiful celebration of love. The meaningful experience of doing it in front of your friends and family. People asked me after I got married after 30-some odd years of dating him. The same one. You know the story. Is there any difference? You to feel any different? No, not at all. We came back to New York and ate tomato soup and watched "Home alone 2." Romance alive. I feel like you know you're in it now. Where as you used to able to -- I would resort a lot to, this could be over. When you're married, you can't use that anymore. You're in it. Before trump, before my dad's cancer. Before all these things. I feel like the first few year and half of our relationship was so fun. Just having a good time. The second's been really, really, really hard. And so there's something about celebrating love in a time of sadness as well that was -- probably more meaningful had it been an easier time. What you girls don't

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.