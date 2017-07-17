9 members of single family killed in Arizona flash flood as search continues

A search-and-rescue operation will resume this morning after nine people from a single family, including several children, died and others went missing in a flash flood incident along the Verde River in Arizona on Saturday, according to authorities.
People clinging to what ever they can find at and deadly flash flood hit down a mountain in Arizona a wall of water. That came down water. A good for thing. It with debris eyewitnesses say dozens of swimmers were caught off guard they found a a sample for little kids have including fourteen members of the same family. They were celebrating the 26 birthday meal re active swimming pool. Clinton forty foot wave of blood filled water crashed over them it came on the very quick and there was no reaction time. Authorities confirm so far at least nine people were killed. Including Maria and her three children ages 35 and said that her 27 year old husband Hector is still missing. He instantly. What kids. It. Neighbors in the community say people go to the swimming hole every day. And nothing like this has ever happen. It forward it's really a tragedy. I feel so sorry for this family my heart goes out to any or all of them. Driving rains in the region are causing flash floods which areas getting up to an inch and a half of rain an hour. And there is no relief in sight. Tropical moisture moving up the gulf means a more flash flood watches in Phoenix and more heavy rain expected through Wednesday. Maggie really ABC news New York.

