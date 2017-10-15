2 men film their narrow escape from raging California wildfire

More
Harrowing video was taken by two roommates as they escaped a blaze in Northern California.
2:40 | 10/15/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 2 men film their narrow escape from raging California wildfire
All I got it we can't. All my god it. Your attic until last. That's always gave hope. I I do. Without adding. But we'll bus clipped a bucket. You don't think we should destroy large. I think it be easier on us yeah. Harry. Just driving under scorched. Public realizes now he can't agree. More expedition baby. Knew a girl. There's only object you could have gone back. There's no way I've gone back it was a blow right to our house. We're taking on. He unit 00 to our library now let's tell our power. On why the birds do we so got oxygen so. Buses. Maybe after I can't get out cannot guarantee. At party going out there. Street Paul good reaction to reaction. Kids who look like you're kidding me. Stop. That's what brought us right but let's get pushed her. Bush. Cannot. It. It's our girl. Good cowboys. You're a boy. Just keep going you know smoking.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50496779,"title":"2 men film their narrow escape from raging California wildfire","duration":"2:40","description":"Harrowing video was taken by two roommates as they escaped a blaze in Northern California.","url":"/US/video/men-film-narrow-escape-raging-california-wildfire-50496779","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.