Now Playing: Men March in Solidarity at Women's March on Washington, DC

Now Playing: Deadly Tornado Flips Cars, Damages Buildings in Mississippi

Now Playing: Inauguration Met With Protests by Thousands in Washington, Around US

Now Playing: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump's First Dance

Now Playing: Presidential Inaugural Committee CEO Talks Fashion and Entertainment at Inaugural Ball

Now Playing: Preview of the 'Freedom' Inaugural Ball

Now Playing: Preview of 'Salute to Our Armed Services' Inaugural Ball

Now Playing: Obama Administration Makes Final Goodbye

Now Playing: President Trump and the Private Moments With President Obama

Now Playing: Inauguration Day Protesters Clash in the Streets of DC

Now Playing: Protests Across From Trump Hotel in DC

Now Playing: Keeping the Peace as Protests Get Violent at Inauguration

Now Playing: Moving Out and Moving In to the White House

Now Playing: View of Inauguration Parade From Flatbed Truck

Now Playing: Trump Inauguration Protesters in DC

Now Playing: The Inauguration of President Donald Trump In A Minute

Now Playing: Final Thoughts on President Trump's Inauguration

Now Playing: Girl Scouts March in Inaugural Parade Despite Pressure to Drop Out

Now Playing: Biggest Surprises from the Inauguration of President Donald Trump