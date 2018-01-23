Transcript for Metal shard crashes through windshield, hits man in the face

This sweet gesture. Is one actually roll and doesn't take for granted he is very low heat of the year really. Former husband Patrick hospital bed Ashley explained to me how just days ago she felt she lost her husband. He was in the passenger seat of their car and Ashley was driving on this stretch of I 85 near Belmont Thursday night. When it piece of metal came through they are windshield. Any hit Patrick in the face. When asked scene and I thought he was get up never in my life songs I'm so graphic take a look at this this is a piece of metal and has to be about fifteen pounds of solid steel they came flying through the couple's windshield. Patrick was instantly knocked unconscious in her nine broken bones in his face and actors events. Surgical white belts cities cynical accidents like this. Doe eyes are. The couple believes the metal came from a semi truck in front of them you can see shards of glass still littered the inside of their car. This year forced hurled glass into the backseat of the car to god was living them right hand and him. The couple has five children and told me day or so glad the kids worked with them at the time of the gotta have it be enough somebody else.

