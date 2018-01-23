Michigan man charged with threatening to kill CNN employees

A Michigan man is facing charges after he allegedly made threatening calls to CNN's Atlanta headquarters, telling workers that he would come "to gun you all down," according to court documents obtained by ABC News on Monday.
0:32 | 01/23/18

And a man from Michigan is under arrest court documents accuse him of planning a mass shooting at CNN headquarters in Atlanta. The FBI says the man made repeated calls the network complaining about faking news and threatening violence. Five workers are missing after a powerful explosion ripped through a gas drilling rig in Oklahoma. At one point authorities say everything at the site was on fire. At least twenty workers were at the rig when the explosion started most were rescued. Investigators are holding out hope that some of the missing workers escaped into the surrounding woods.

