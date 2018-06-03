Transcript for Missing California mother and son found unconscious under mound of snow

Fifty year old all got her conviction her seven year old son Aaron good Steen had finished their last run of the day at Kirkwood mountain resort. Deputies say they took a different path to get to their Condo thrill wooded area. But moments after reaching the eagle vice Condo complex scene here in a real estate website snow slip from the proof. Her condition her son ended up buried in three feet of snow to those who know and love the mother and son this tragic accident comes as a shock. Erin was a first grader at French American international school in San Francisco's Hayes Valley school community was alerted this afternoon. We're just devastated by the blocked but actually it ESPN. Are working together. Our faculty that he or want to to. Be out that they Qiyue. Sneaky with their kids to Ireland and help support them at face the prospect that. Photos from the Alpine county sheriff's department showed just how much snow there wasn't this year over the weekend. It led to an avalanche at squaw while the five people trapped in its survived a snow boarder who was reported missing during a blizzard nearby was found dead.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.