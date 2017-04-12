Transcript for Missing teen found with a soccer coach attends news conference with parents

We would like to thank everyone for being here today we are so thankful and blessed to have our beautiful daughter Caitlin working for Sina. Back with us. We understand and we realized that this was a very big deal. And there's a very long rate hit us we're already taking steps toward rebuilding our lives after such an emotional week. It will be through many prayers and conversations. And counseling that we are able to me forward. And but lots of Grayson last. That we will heal. All of your concern and your help during this past week has been wonderful and it is much appreciated. We ask now that she would give our family prophecy in an opportunity to do all of those things that we're able to do to move forward. We are looking forward to a very Merry Christmas. An extremely bright future for Caitlin and are thinking thank you so much. Oh. There. Well. He. I don't wanna get into the specifics in that appeal to the year to the state attorney. To determine if that meets the criteria if they if there should be I'm not saying there's not going to be. But that's going to be up to the state attorney into the student judicial system to determine if there's any additional charges that will that we've. Percentage. Written this has been through a lot. What do you say that. It's seventeen years old she's strong enough to stand out here these cameras and people live in the. I'm just gonna say it is. She looks very grown up she's seventeen year old high school student but did feel was influenced. Someone who was doing. And in control wasn't a supervisory role and there shouldn't be. She's got alone roe owner didn't that he these are very strong young lady. And and a very good young lady and a yellow respect born in a very proud over that she she didn't come in and understands. There's it's this is a big deal.

