Missing Uber driver found after frantic weeklong search, family says

Joshua Thiede, 29, had been reported missing by his family last week.
0:32 | 02/20/18

Transcript for Missing Uber driver found after frantic weeklong search, family says
Our breaking overnight and good update here in The Who were driver in Los Angeles has been missing for more than a week has been located in Santa. Hospital no less 29 year old Joshua C disappeared last Sunday his mother says a 911 hang up call. Was made from his phone but just yesterday the car was found about three miles away from where he was last seen still no sign of Joshua. This morning two of his friends say they believe he may have been in the hospital for at least a few days. After being drugged a police continuing to investigate the circumstances.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

