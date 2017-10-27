3-month-old puppy revived after ingesting opioids during walk

Peter Thibault brought his Labrador puppy to Bulger Veterinary Hospital in Andover, Massachusetts, when he said the dog fell ill after chewing on a cigarette box she found on the street.
0:43 | 10/27/17

Transcript for 3-month-old puppy revived after ingesting opioids during walk

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

