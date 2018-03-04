Transcript for Mother allegedly used stun gun to wake son for Easter service

Classic get up as Jesus day. She wanted was to go to church but instead it would she do this Phoenix months spent most of Easter in a jail cell I don't think I did anything wrong. Because he's close to put got first. And that's all I was on some accuse the offers butts Iran dobbins says her sons were putting their friends worked. They did not want to go to services here are greater new Zion Baptist Church instead. They wanted to hang out their bodies all day so when what ever suns refused to get up and get ready. Police say short run pays dip. He was like mama calling please. As Satan called police UP SD PS who everyone called police were on the phone and I told dispatcher I told her. I say you need to be would Jesus right now Sharaud telling us she brought the -- around but. Only as a threat did you teach your son know I make make the noise with a chaser. But I did not taste my sack but Phoenix police say the boy had two marks on his left let. They arrested her. And brought her here to the fourth avenue jail where she spent twelve hours nobody writes a book on the correct way of Aaron now the sixteen year old boys out of the house staying with relatives for the time being. Sir Ron says she's learned her lesson. And hopes her boys have learned there's actually sensed this product that mother and stepfather are there duties will be shorten. Up my favorite. In Phoenix makes a let me ABC fifteen Arizona.

