Vigil held for victims of Parkland school shooting

Members of the audience cried as prayers were read for the victims and their families.
1:22 | 02/15/18

One for the potential that was lost. For the hopes for the joy the dreams that will never be realized. We also know that your plans are higher than our plan. That you were ultimately controls the war he or broken hearts. Lift off course fears let us know beyond any doubt that your loved. In your power. When. Lord we pray for the wounded that are in the local hospitals fighting for their lives. More of the great position. And we pray that you may put your Huey hands on these students. And back. So that their recovery maybe we quick. When needed miraculous. Lord we pray for the doctors and nurses that are treating wounded such a challenging job and it like today. Give them the skills in the wisdom they need to get the job done. God of mercy. Remember the survive. The parents sisters and Brothers to friends. The many witnesses who have. We're gonna ever ever have this memory and or and in their mind. Somehow bored ease their suffering. Hope the release their trauma. Give them the strength to move forward. This faith to more and the courage he'll.

