Multimillion-dollar Malibu home teetering after mudslide

A luxury home in Malibu appears at risk after recent mudslides.
0:33 | 01/18/18

Transcript for Multimillion-dollar Malibu home teetering after mudslide
This is a scene hand Malibu California as a landslide threatens this three story home. Firefighters say this hillside is still crumbling and adjacent to yard next to the house has already partially collapsed. No injuries have been reported there's a chance of rain tomorrow which. It actually weaken that hillside even more.

