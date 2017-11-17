Transcript for Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing

Seven women have now come forward to accuse former president George H. W. Bush of touching them and appropriately. The most recent allegation comes from a woman who says she was hosting a fund raiser for Bush's reelection campaign in 1992. When he grabbed her behind. And Sylvester Stallone is responding to allegations that he sexually assaulted and threatened to sixteen year old girl while filming a movie in the eighties. A spokesperson for the actor says the claim is categorically false.

