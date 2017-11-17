Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing

More
Seven women have come forward accusing former President George H.W. Bush of touching them inappropriately.
0:25 | 11/17/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing
Seven women have now come forward to accuse former president George H. W. Bush of touching them and appropriately. The most recent allegation comes from a woman who says she was hosting a fund raiser for Bush's reelection campaign in 1992. When he grabbed her behind. And Sylvester Stallone is responding to allegations that he sexually assaulted and threatened to sixteen year old girl while filming a movie in the eighties. A spokesperson for the actor says the claim is categorically false.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51218586,"title":"Multiple women accuse former President George HW Bush of inappropriate grabbing","duration":"0:25","description":"Seven women have come forward accusing former President George H.W. Bush of touching them inappropriately.","url":"/US/video/multiple-women-accuse-president-george-hw-bush-inappropriate-51218586","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.