Transcript for Murder suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail

This morning happening right now the rush to find an accused killer set free by mistake in Illinois. 29 year old Garrick levered is wanted in a 2012 murder in Chicago. A he was charged in that case two years ago but Thursday. Glover was convicted on a separate armed robbery charge he was then released after officials determined that he had been a custody long enough in that case. So officials are now trying to determine what led to this breakdown in communication.

