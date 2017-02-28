Murder suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail

More
Garrett Glover, 29, was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday after being sentenced in connection to an attempted armed robbery case, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office said in a statement.
0:27 | 02/28/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Murder suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail
This morning happening right now the rush to find an accused killer set free by mistake in Illinois. 29 year old Garrick levered is wanted in a 2012 murder in Chicago. A he was charged in that case two years ago but Thursday. Glover was convicted on a separate armed robbery charge he was then released after officials determined that he had been a custody long enough in that case. So officials are now trying to determine what led to this breakdown in communication.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45798958,"title":"Murder suspect mistakenly released from Chicago jail","duration":"0:27","description":"Garrett Glover, 29, was released from the Illinois Department of Corrections on Monday after being sentenced in connection to an attempted armed robbery case, Cook County Sheriff Tom Dart's office said in a statement.","url":"/US/video/murder-suspect-mistakenly-released-chicago-jail-45798958","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.