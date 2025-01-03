Biden blocks US Steel takeover by Japan-based Nippon

Domestic steel production is essential to U.S. security, Biden said.

President Joe Biden on Friday announced a decision to block the $14 billion acquisition of U.S. Steel by Japan-based Nippon Steel, saying domestically produced steel is essential to U.S. national security.

"Without domestic steel production and domestic steel workers, our nation is less strong and less secure," Biden said in a statement.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.