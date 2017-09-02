Transcript for Mutilated Dog Undergoes Reconstructive Surgery

I'm told Barron's surgery went well he's now a recovery here at the Michigan humane society and despite the horrific harm done to him he still eager to love. It's had to imagine that something so awful could happen to him it to him and he still. That's tonight's Carrington to it was a big day for Barrett at the Michigan humane society were. A team of surgeons help reconstruct what was left of his nose and amputate his tail. On January 17 someone found the brown and tan Rottweiler near never knowing and worn in southwest Detroit. And they contacted and they just cruelty investigators. For the dog whose ears and nose have been caught off. Along with art of his tail and it lacerations to his lay eggs. It surely took someone evil to do that to him. But today kind souls did so much to help him on his road to recovery. Beginning with reconstructing his nose. Main thing is that the Scott tissue that was they it was very fragile and it was very trying to getting also rated. So yes hot dogs at its stake in rises every way. And it would have become also I didn't very softly him and then there was parents tell that have been partially chopped off. Today it was amputated to help and heal the bone protruding from the the initial injury so that's obviously. We can't have that could lead to infection and problems and paint Behrens team of doctors include the Michigan humane society's chief medical officer. And doctors from Michigan State university's. College of veterinary medicine. Actually was doing very well would be fairest so games so I think that. We just did she keep it changes. For about a lack life. So even if you and I'm really I can say. Sue after the surgery to do much better. Barron was even neutered today and while there is no surgery to deal on years that we're chopped off he still beautiful in every way. And the reward to find the person responsible for mutilating him. Is now over 40000 dollars in Detroit Kimberly cried seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.