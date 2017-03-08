-
Now Playing: NAACP Leader Investigated Over Ethnicity Claims
-
Now Playing: NAACP issues travel advisory in Missouri
-
Now Playing: 2 tons of ivory crushed in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Car crashes, gets tangled in power lines
-
Now Playing: Caught on camera: Alleged drunk driver hits cop during traffic stop
-
Now Playing: Hikers form human chain to cross surging river
-
Now Playing: Teen fighting aggressive cancer lives dream as detective for a day
-
Now Playing: The entrepreneur behind a jewelry empire shares her story
-
Now Playing: Deals and steals: Bargains on everyday problem solvers
-
Now Playing: New summer camp teaches children how to become social media stars
-
Now Playing: New safety belt warning issued for backseat passengers
-
Now Playing: Riders stranded on bungee ride at county fair
-
Now Playing: 2 found dead after school building collapses
-
Now Playing: Dangerous heat wave hits the Northwest
-
Now Playing: 40 kids taken to hospitals after chemical leak at pool
-
Now Playing: Firefighters, beachgoers team up to help stranded manatees
-
Now Playing: Deadly Minneapolis explosion rips school in half
-
Now Playing: Cargo train derails in the middle of Pennsylvania town
-
Now Playing: Another police officer passes out at the wheel due to carbon monoxide exposure
-
Now Playing: Amazon hires thousands of people on the spot