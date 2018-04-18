Transcript for Nanny found guilty of stabbing 2 children to death in New York apartment

We've just the verdict in the yacht Lynn Ortega trial or take was found guilty on several counts on an easy to predictably Richardson. Just outside an apartment with reaction camp. Legendary on the thirteenth floor in lower Manhattan it just a few minutes ago after. Roughly sixteen hours of deliberating that jury made up of six men and six. Women handed down that birdied Gosselin Ortega. Guilty of stabbing Lulu and Leo prison to death. Inside the family's upper west side apartment October 25 of 2012 are here outside in the hallway this press conference. That's going to start inside the courtroom shortly. As the verdict was read heaven print the kid's father was sitting next to two alternate jurors who were dismissed yesterday the three of them hugged they cried. Kevin was shaking his head yes as each count of guilty. Was handed down Ortega as liars all along from the beginning maintain that the former nanny sampled from mental illness but the prosecution countered that saying she knew exactly what she did. When she stabbed the kids to death. She will be sent its Ortega will be sentenced in May we're gonna wait gets some more details and bring that back to you again. The jurors hear those two alternates we spoke with them yesterday they said. This case they'll never forget it one of the things one of the alternates told me that she will never forget. It's a small child's toothbrush was founded in that bathroom a toothbrush that was covered with glide. As soon as we get more but again Gosselin RT get guilty of murder. From our live in lower Manhattan Kimberly Richardson channel seven Eyewitness News. Certainly thank you this was such bull emotional trials for the jury with the cranes in the handling yup. To have it behind them now and then pull up westside neighborhood there after.

