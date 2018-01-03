Nanny 'intentionally and savagely slaughtered' 2 kids due to resentment: Prosecutor

More
Yoselyn Ortega is accused of killing a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old.
0:39 | 03/01/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Nanny 'intentionally and savagely slaughtered' 2 kids due to resentment: Prosecutor
October 25 2012. Yahoo! say that this defendant. Intentionally. And savagely slaughtered. And CEO Graham and Leo and murdering in the department. In the bathroom of their apartment this defendant. It was at the time they're fifty year old state dinner. Was entrusted their care. And he viciously and violently attacked. And when she was along an arc with them. When she needed at their mothers are. Which it is their mother was sister and she.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53443261,"title":"Nanny 'intentionally and savagely slaughtered' 2 kids due to resentment: Prosecutor","duration":"0:39","description":"Yoselyn Ortega is accused of killing a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old.","url":"/US/video/nanny-intentionally-savagely-slaughtered-kids-due-resentment-prosecutor-53443261","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.