Transcript for Navy war veteran, nurse who shielded wife among those killed in Vegas shooting

An overnight we've been learning much more about the victims. This attack is well in several of their stories are starting to emerge in this morning. One victim its 49 year old sunny Melton from Tennessee taking a bullet in the back. While protecting his wife. We heard that he shielded her from the the bullets and that that was the type of person he was that he would be a selfless. Person that would sacrifice his safety for someone else's sent very much talent and character to him. Chris Troy able from California the military or veteran surviving its war in Afghanistan. Celebrating his 29 birthday of the concert with his mom. They became separated amid the chaos. I knew I knew. Says such a person who was with what we got shot. Shiny chests. These cities suckers for tickets. The Rachel Parker also being remembered the 33 year old was special education teacher. An employee with the Manhattan Beach, California police department. Friends calling her energy infectious. She lands. But believe she wasn't this the F think she was giving. Cindy Casey was also familiar face around Manhattan Beach the middle school teacher of nine years was at the concert with six other colleagues. It was painful. There's a lot of pain on the campus. It's a very difficult day in addition Canada callers from Marietta California survived by three young children. Her friendly describing her as a loving caring. And a devoted mother. Denise bird ideas of West Virginia her husband writing on FaceBook. I lost my wife of 32 years a mother too soon to be a grandmother of five. Denise passed in my arms. And Kerry Barnett a member of our own Disney family the 34 year old worked at Disney California adventure. So many lives a loss there but we also have to remember the 527 people who were injured in many of them with a very severe injuries as while.

