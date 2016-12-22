Transcript for NC Lawmakers Fail to Repeal HB2 'Bathroom Bill'

Controversy this morning surrounding North Carolina so called bathroom law lawmakers were widely expected to repeal the law during a special session. But that did not happen and now there's plenty of finger pointing here's ABC's Richard county. The legislature had a chance to do the right thing. For North Carolina. And they failed. The special session is over. But north Carolina's bathroom bill still stands. And I don't know if you think the public you stupid. We're still Netanyahu stupid. But it's just that not. The State's democratic lawmakers frustrated and angry accusing Republicans of a bait and switch. First proposing a bill that would repeal HB two. But including a provision that would prevent local governments from passing anti discrimination laws for at least six months. The so called bathroom built says people can only use the bathroom in public and government buildings that matches the sex listed on their birth certificate. Opponents call it discrimination against LG BT people. Supporters say it's about safety. You don't have a a discrimination problems and those people just twenties and afternoon and come away. HB two cost North Carolina big business PayPal pulled hundreds of jobs out of Charlotte the NBA movie upcoming all star game to Louisiana. And numerous musicians canceled concerts there are afraid the public consciousness outside of the state. Well hold us accountable the repeal vote was seen as a way for the state to reclaim its reputation but ultimately no compromise. No repeal. Richard Cantu ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.