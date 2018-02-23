Ex-NFL player questioned by police after threatening Instagram post

It isn't clear if Martin posted the image or he was hacked.
02/23/18

The former NFL player detained in LA former dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin question about an allegedly threatening Inkster Graham post here it is it includes a shotgun and shells on a bed. It mentions his old high school Harvard Westlake and a former NFL teammate. Accused of bullying him the message refers to suicide and revenge that school closed today.

