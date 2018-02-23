Transcript for Ex-NFL player questioned by police after threatening Instagram post

The former NFL player detained in LA former dolphins offensive lineman Jonathan Martin question about an allegedly threatening Inkster Graham post here it is it includes a shotgun and shells on a bed. It mentions his old high school Harvard Westlake and a former NFL teammate. Accused of bullying him the message refers to suicide and revenge that school closed today.

