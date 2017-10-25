Nonprofit makes costumes for preemies in NICU

A nonprofit group called Project Sweet Peas is providing preemies in the NICU at Boston's Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital with custom-made costumes just in time for Halloween.
0:45 | 10/25/17

Comments
One. I couldn't think of a more fitting costumes not just for the personalities but it's everything here. A yeah. Think when we can look back next Halloween and say we need it can be very special very well to look back on the soda.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

