Transcript for Northern California gunman's wife found dead in home

We have a total of six including the gunman. Just let you know so those are all adult victims we have no deceased children none. We do you have information and they child that was shot at this school that is currently in critical condition. We have a total of fourteen victims including. Seven children. Four of which were injured at the school. Injuries ranging from. Very minor to. Like I said life threatening injuries. We have a two year old that was injured in a car we are not we are told his if it were not life threatening Kevin. Jensen Neal. We are positively. Identified him as the shooter. This is his last booking photograph. We have had a history with them. He was currently out on bail for an assault with a deadly weapon that occurred in January. We had had other contacts with him he was not law enforcement through part of the investigation we're looking for his wife. Couldn't find her yesterday. We located her dead body. Concealed under the floor the residents last night. She was also obvious victim got several gunshot wounds. We believe. That's probably what started this whole event.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.