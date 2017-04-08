Transcript for Northwest heat wave wreaks havoc on land and in the air

A possible historic heat wave in the northwest temperatures shattering records. The fire broke out as the winds were really picking up bad it moved quickly heading right into two subdivision. It's that so dry and hot it was fortunate the local fire crews and homeowners. Able to get this stopped before it had a chance to destroy any of the home. Take for adults can't prepare for hot weather but as a delivery bike rider for Portland pedal power he has to work outside. Breathing the smoke filled air. I'm in I'm planning on Rick and although it so their weekends and hopefully. Not damaged towns too bad. How dramatic is the change this is video from chopper two over downtown Portland last week. This is video from chopper two over downtown Portland this morning's. This one week old barn owl is struggling to survive. Experts here say it was stressed out by the heat in its nest to cool off that bailed out too early. Birds especially fledged their nest bar too soon to survive when it's hot. When it comes to elephants it's a matter of leading them to water to cool lot. And today the Oakland zoo experiment for the first time. With Oakland fire fighters shooting out 125. Gallons a minute at these elephants with fire hoses. They like if they loved it.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.