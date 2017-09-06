Transcript for NSA contractor wanted to 'burn the White House down': Prosecutors

The government contractor charged with leaking classified US documents has pleaded not guilty. The woman named to reality winner appears to appear in a court room in Georgia in shackles wearing an orange jumpsuit. Prosecutors presented new information in their case against her. That includes notebook entry saying she wanted to burn down the White House and that she wanted to meet with Taliban leaders in Afghanistan. Attorneys also warned the judge that the winner may have stolen secrets additional stolen secrets she was denied bail.

