NSA contractor wanted to 'burn the White House down': Prosecutors

More
Reality Winner, 25, was arrested by the FBI on June 3.
0:30 | 06/09/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NSA contractor wanted to 'burn the White House down': Prosecutors
The government contractor charged with leaking classified US documents has pleaded not guilty. The woman named to reality winner appears to appear in a court room in Georgia in shackles wearing an orange jumpsuit. Prosecutors presented new information in their case against her. That includes notebook entry saying she wanted to burn down the White House and that she wanted to meet with Taliban leaders in Afghanistan. Attorneys also warned the judge that the winner may have stolen secrets additional stolen secrets she was denied bail.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47933844,"title":"NSA contractor wanted to 'burn the White House down': Prosecutors","duration":"0:30","description":"Reality Winner, 25, was arrested by the FBI on June 3.","url":"/US/video/nsa-contractor-wanted-burn-white-house-prosecutors-47933844","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.