Transcript for NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla over crash disclosures

And the National Transportation Safety Board isn't happy with Tesla the agency criticize the electric automaker for releasing information about a fatal crash ten days ago. Tesla announced that the vehicle was in semi autonomous auto pilot mode before it's landed to a highway barrier killing the driver. And April 1 also brought some more sad news from Tesla founder Elon Musk scent at a tweet that said intense efforts to raise money had failed. And the company was going bankrupt. His message said not even a major sale of Easter eggs had helped. Another treat included a photo of musk passed out against a model three as if you were drunk. We had a bunch of tests with Gil bottles around him as you probably figured that part was on April fool's joke that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.