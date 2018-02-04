NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla over crash disclosures

More
The National Transportation Safety Board criticized the electric automaker for releasing information about a fatal crash 10 days ago.
0:45 | 04/02/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla over crash disclosures
And the National Transportation Safety Board isn't happy with Tesla the agency criticize the electric automaker for releasing information about a fatal crash ten days ago. Tesla announced that the vehicle was in semi autonomous auto pilot mode before it's landed to a highway barrier killing the driver. And April 1 also brought some more sad news from Tesla founder Elon Musk scent at a tweet that said intense efforts to raise money had failed. And the company was going bankrupt. His message said not even a major sale of Easter eggs had helped. Another treat included a photo of musk passed out against a model three as if you were drunk. We had a bunch of tests with Gil bottles around him as you probably figured that part was on April fool's joke that's.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54181112,"title":"NTSB 'unhappy' with Tesla over crash disclosures","duration":"0:45","description":"The National Transportation Safety Board criticized the electric automaker for releasing information about a fatal crash 10 days ago.","url":"/US/video/ntsb-unhappy-tesla-crash-disclosures-54181112","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.