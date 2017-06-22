Transcript for Former nurse suspected of killing up to 60 children

They have bear county grand jury returned another true bill of indictment against Janine Jones for the September 16 1981. Murder. Of Rosemary Vega. Rosemary was two years old at the time of her death. Last month our office announced the indictment against Jones. For the December 12 1981 murder of Joshua sort. In both cases Jones was working at singers in the pediatric intensive care unit at a local hospital. This morning we presented evidence to a grand jury and they returned it to build an indictment. For murder. First degree felony punishable. Five to 99 years or life in prison. In 1984 a jury in Willis Williamson county sentenced Jones to 99 years in prison for the death of fifteen month old chills in the club. In late 1984. And bear county a judge sentenced Jones to sixty years in prison for injecting then a four week old rely on those those with heparin. The sentences were ordered to be served concurrently. Jones is presently being held at the Texas department of criminal injustices lane marine unit. She has only served 33 years for 99 year sentence. As I've said before our focus is to hold Geneen Jones accountable for as many children's debt that the evidence will support. For that reason this will continue to be an open investigation minister real life for most of them for Joshua mommy and and for Rosemary him and that I think that they. Both can say that they didn't think they would ever come. With bittersweet because they still have been cheated out of a life. With their precious baby. But yet they're hoping that she will be held accountable for their child passing. So we intend to be sure there's an old 1977 mandatory. Released law. Date it says you're gonna get parole for good time it's not like the current law in 1981. I believe the law changed but she was grandfathered inner of that law. So we she is scheduled to be at least I believe it's march of 2018. So that is that is a fact this. These indictments I think our justice and they'll adjust but also their time.

