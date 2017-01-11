Transcript for NY Rangers hold moment of silence for victims of NYC truck attack

Ladies and gentlemen. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victims and families affected in the tragic events that took place in lower Manhattan this afternoon. At this time we ask that you please rise and remove your hats. As we observe a moment of silence and stand united in the face of those who threaten our freedom in New York. Las Vegas and throughout the world. Thank you.

