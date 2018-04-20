Transcript for NYC mayor announces a car-free Central Park

And we are proud to be one of the world's great running cities. And now this park. Will realize its full potential. For our runners for our walkers for our bicycle this for our kids on tricycle olds. The Eunice cyclists don't leave out the Eunice cyclists. Very allowed constituency. All of them will now get to enjoy a car free Central Park. It is a whole new day for New York City. We're on the eve. Of birthday this weekend. And eats. Move this announcement is very much connected. To our understanding of what we have to do to protect our earth. And to fight against climate change. Because. Let's face it. There's an existential threat were facing. That's climate change an Earth Day is a call to arms all of us. To keep making big changes to keep protecting our Ers to protect our children and grandchildren. And it comes back to remembering. The meaning. Of a park like this this park was not built for automobiles. Right this was not the purpose of this park to be a place for automobiles. Literally it was built before there were automobiles. It was built for people. And the idea. Of thinking about every aspect of our lives. And finding ways to make that change. That's where this is all about and this is such. A powerful notion to take this absolutely. Crucial piece of our city. And liberated from the automobile. And help people return. To what our ancestors he used to know look around you people walking people biking. That's what this park will now be about. Expect.

