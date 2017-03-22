Transcript for NYPD arrest Manhattan hate crime stabbing suspect

Where back in the fatal stabbing of a 66 year old man in midtown on Monday is now being investigated as a bias crime police have a suspect in custody. A 26 year old man who they believe traveled to New York City intent on harming. Even killing African Americans surveillance video shows the suspect in the case Eyewitness News reporter Drake Clark alive rust in midtown with more drag. Diana what we've learned about this suspect is nothing short of very disturbing as you at a moment ago the NYPD is down treating this as a bias crime. According to a source is this suspect has a deep seeded hatred of African Americans and he traveled. From Maryland to New York City to attack and kill black people his first and only victim was a 66. Year old man no surveillance video shows the suspect running away from the scene of that fatal stabbing on my date night. They believe the man they haven't custody is the same man seen here on surveillance video. That stabbing happened at ninth avenue and 36 street this 66 year old victim was that in the chest and in the back. Badly injured and bleeding he did stumble to the bids announced out police precinct around the corner. And told officers he had been stabbed and gave them information about his attacker he then collapsed and died. This morning that suspect walked into the NY PV substation at Times Square. And hopefully quote unique to a rent B I've got the knife in my coat. At the police search that suspect they felt like he was in possession. Up to die backer now live outside the precinct now the police what happens you. Obviously questioned the suspect. Ticket to his past they want to know his affiliations. What acting alone. It's perhaps the part of some type of network that currently are a lot of un answered questions that remain poor right now a major development here and that this crime now being treated as a bite case. What the suspect are allegedly coming here to New York City. To attack and kill black people. We're live in midtown three Clark channel seven Eyewitness News.

