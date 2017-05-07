Transcript for Former NYPD commissioner on 'gut wrenching' shooting of officer

Joining us now former NYPD commissioner Ray Kelly. And great thank you again for coming in we know that this is a difficult time my deepest condolences to all the members of the department court and we know that one injured officers every officers injured it's gonna get gut punched you hear this happening again. Yet it's a gut wrenching event for everybody involved from the commissioner. On down particular way it happened police offices note they're going to be exposed to. The violence in the back of the head but usually think about it is that confrontational situation he you have as the commission's had an assassination no question about it. There's this police officer was murdered because he wanted to to murder so ale and that there's no department that is more nurturing and I've been around places. Then the NYPD so this is really like a member of your family being being killed and sort of the brutal cold blood and fat. And we saw this happened was Lou and Ramos like they were targeted. This appears to be a case of somebody targeted we've heard in the past about you know. Bullet resistant glass or maybe putting something on the windows has the people can't see in is that something this department really needs to take and have deeper look at. Well I think it was wanna learn lessons for many terrible event. But like this. This was a gun apparently held right up next of the glass. And it is though any of resistance that can be built and certainly not proof there were bullet proof is this something that's that's overuse so. I doubted he could have material that would stop 38 caliber. Round it's gonna go through its gonna strike that strike the office but. It's something that certainly should be and re examine the sport that. And I was surprised when I first came across some wonder when it happened and it was and are shooting and a mobile command unit you imagine this lot of officers on the scene. Explain to the audience what happens in a mobile command unit as well I think. They had some shootings experience of shootings and gang activity is so you wanna put a presence there and and 44 are present or perhaps just in the evening hours. They had this vehicle that we used to use sky watches maybe they're not available. They put say a vehicle there with these two offices and to have a please president do you think that's going to have an impact on on the crime so it is total. Total shock that is to these offices that it if it Hannity and you know you just underscores the dangers. Of of being I please folks and this could happen literally anybody in beautiful. You know it is no way to defend yourself from. From something that's how will this investigation move forward as they try to figure out the motive. What Alexander bonds was thinking what was on his mind and also. We heard some that some from one witness there might be a drug connection. With bonds had only to investigate have to be. Look dad did he have any drugs on his person that he have any drug and the residue that sort of thing obviously looking at is and social media. History we know that he understatement and a ramp basically. On on FaceBook just. A couple of months ago. He obviously hated. A police now. Was this a variation of suicide by cop. Did he want to be killed and he wanted to take a cup with. We don't know that but it is something to at least to think about how far away where the other offices everybody uncle was in uniform. So he may very well known at the offices will close. He and institutes offs of Familia. He runs away then these trapped by other please so. You know who you want a final of the border he couldn't even talk to go to get a warrant of course where he lives gonna cook who is associates talk to proud people with them. In prison did seven years and been in prison for. A robbery is fairly members any. Bit of information you can get to and to DeSoto and kick some semblance of the reason is the way right. 'cause in theirs but it's hard to find any backing of reasoning to it but one of his rants on FaceBook was actually against a female police officer so. Will they be able to determine was he specifically targeting targeting a woman. It's so this so difficult to say mania may be more messages out there that we just don't know about that than they may be contact. I think it like to talk to people the police officers and right contact with. Maybe he was stopped and question we we don't know that but you know any bit of information that can. Perhaps give us it to give us a lesson here to. To prevent something this from happen again.

