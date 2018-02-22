Off-duty Maryland officer saved neighbor's life 'by giving his own' in shooting

More
An off-duty Maryland police officer was gunned down when he "stood his ground" to protect his neighbor from her estranged husband and "saved her life by giving his own," according to police.
3:00 | 02/22/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Off-duty Maryland officer saved neighbor's life 'by giving his own' in shooting
What I can tell you based on video that I have personally seen. Is that the suspect in this mr. Tyndall. Advance the far officer. And fired five times. With a shotgun. Our officer. And would be very clear about this was grievously. Wounded. And lost his life in this confrontation. Our officer found himself in that circumstance. Because he was protecting. A neighbor who had sought his assistance. When an ongoing dispute. With the suspect a very harmful narrative has been main. That this is somehow the product of a relationship between our officer and this neighbor. It very. Harmful narrative has been in veins. I've actually no evidence to corroborate that I have evidence vis a vis. Information from. Today's victim from a cell phone. And other evidence that corroborates the account. Of both. The intended victim from today. His current strange life. And from the widow. That roundly disputes the allegations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":53277435,"title":"Off-duty Maryland officer saved neighbor's life 'by giving his own' in shooting","duration":"3:00","description":"An off-duty Maryland police officer was gunned down when he \"stood his ground\" to protect his neighbor from her estranged husband and \"saved her life by giving his own,\" according to police.","url":"/US/video/off-duty-maryland-officer-saved-neighbors-life-giving-53277435","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.