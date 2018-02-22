Transcript for Off-duty Maryland officer saved neighbor's life 'by giving his own' in shooting

What I can tell you based on video that I have personally seen. Is that the suspect in this mr. Tyndall. Advance the far officer. And fired five times. With a shotgun. Our officer. And would be very clear about this was grievously. Wounded. And lost his life in this confrontation. Our officer found himself in that circumstance. Because he was protecting. A neighbor who had sought his assistance. When an ongoing dispute. With the suspect a very harmful narrative has been main. That this is somehow the product of a relationship between our officer and this neighbor. It very. Harmful narrative has been in veins. I've actually no evidence to corroborate that I have evidence vis a vis. Information from. Today's victim from a cell phone. And other evidence that corroborates the account. Of both. The intended victim from today. His current strange life. And from the widow. That roundly disputes the allegations.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.