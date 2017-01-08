Ohio mom set for deportation following traffic violation

More
An Ohio mother of four was scheduled to be deported after authorities discovered her immigration status during a traffic stop.
1:09 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio mom set for deportation following traffic violation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48962646,"title":"Ohio mom set for deportation following traffic violation","duration":"1:09","description":"An Ohio mother of four was scheduled to be deported after authorities discovered her immigration status during a traffic stop.","url":"/US/video/ohio-mom-set-deportation-traffic-violation-48962646","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.