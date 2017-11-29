Ohio police officer shocks partner with stun gun

More
The incident occurred while the officers were responding to a domestic violence call on Thanksgiving Day.
1:25 | 11/29/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ohio police officer shocks partner with stun gun
Your right elicited we got called OK. On a disservice several people called. So when he Draghi. He can be arrested for failure to identify yourself to a police officer look at your last chance. To get a car organ cuffy and identify important bridge you missionary. Grant charged. Three way race idea though. I had just applied it. Yeah still cardinal you know the caller you're under a the idea and we'll. Yeah. Yeah. And yeah. It yeah. A group play and they won't yeah. It accurately and I feel it. I. You know yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":51470856,"title":"Ohio police officer shocks partner with stun gun","duration":"1:25","description":"The incident occurred while the officers were responding to a domestic violence call on Thanksgiving Day.","url":"/US/video/ohio-police-officer-tased-partner-51470856","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.