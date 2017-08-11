Emergency crews try to rescue surfer who wasn't drowning

Shannon Thomas was surfing in the Great Miami River Monday when Dayton, Ohio, police, park rangers, a water rescue raft, medical vehicles and two fire trucks pulled up.
1:19 | 11/08/17

