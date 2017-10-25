Transcript for Ohio teacher found fatally stabbed in home

Police near Cleveland have not named any suspects in the apparent murder of a beloved teacher 49 year old Melinda best of it was found in her home. With stab wounds on Monday she later died at the hospital. She taught the sixth grade there and was known for keeping in touch with students after they left her class her husband called 911. I think someone killed my wife and kids eat free pain. We are cute not. The family says they've been experiencing a series of pretends that they filed a police report in June of last year complaining about four on identify teens in their backyard. It's believe they've been targeted. Ever since.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.