Transcript for Ohio teens charged with murder in highway prank

And authorities in Toledo Ohio have now charged. Four teenagers were the murder the week after police say the team through a sandbag up. Off of the highway overpass hitting a man was riding in a car below an interstate 75 that man died Friday. The four suspects are between the age of thirteen. And fourteen years arrange. And an eight year old boy in Utah's recovering at a hospital after falling through a frozen pond while chasing a dog. He fell through when he was about 25 feet from shore witness called 911 of luck police Sargent Aaron Thompson was there. And did not hesitate to get under the ice. I just started using my age my hands and my fist to step counting on the ice to break the ice to get out Torre was was calling out the boy. Just in desperate hope that I could that I could find him I couldn't touched bottom I could feel the reads brushing against my feet. So I knew that I had a ruby chance by state in the search area. I'll could think he did because he did find the boy pulled him to the surface and rushed him to an ambulance crew Thompson suffered some cuts to his arms from the ice. And was treated for hypothermia.

