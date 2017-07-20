Transcript for OJ Simpson granted parole after Las Vegas robbery

And we invite you to stay here with us on ABC digital on Brad Nokia and we just sought there OJ Simpson will be granted parole when he's eligible that day will not happen. Until early October later this year by then he will served. Over well over nine years of is sentence and he was looking at 33 as potential maximum and so now he's out. Well before then OJ Simpson. Broke downer came close to it when he was finally granted that parole is unanimous from those four commissioners on that Parole Board and let's continue with some reaction now that we have that decision yesterday ABC's senior national correspondent Jim the law. In Los Angeles and Jim you saw it. You know a eighty OJ Simpson who went from laughing who went from jovial before the Parole Board was seated there for the final decision as someone who was very somber and then eventually. Got got choked up as he said thank you. While you can imagine that this was in fact the very high risk mourning for him he was nervous at the beginning when he began to testify before the parole hearing. And he probably. Got off message because of that nervousness he began to re litigate the case no one thought he should do that. But he didn't say anything to terrible. That I would would've diverted. Of the Parole Board from. As we are trying to see what we're seeing here. Who was diverted the Parole Board from its decision which was pretty much made up already before they got here. Because of their guidelines. So he you know he by the end of it. He was looser. He felt that if he appeared to feels that we had a good chance. And could clearly was unanimous and he did have in fact. Is it what is interesting to me I have to tell you is that as on watch in this. It really is deja Vu. It was back in 1995. That I was before a camera just like this when. When. OJ Simpson was released from the LA county jail. We remember the helicopter shot of him walking out of the jail and we saying on camera that. The juice is loose. And once again. Here we are here's later when he five years later. And he's almost knows he's all but who says of October 1 says he'll be released. So. It is interesting that for 25 years this man. Has captured our attention. In the criminal world. And Jim you mentioned there he. You know that that he might have gotten off message but potentially that the parole boards or had their minds sort of made up we just go into a little bit of depth and on what they were considering what was. The reason that that we think the Parole Board decided that you know what nine years has been enough. Well they have a very scientific. Methods about. How they release prisoners are taken to. They've taken two consideration a couple of things number one way who what. What has been like in prison in OJ Simpson had a clean record in prison. He was a model prisoner. He never got he had no disciplinary actions against them so that. Was in his favor. Number two is H. At seventy years old. Point nine India's the first commissioners said by mistake in the he left that put its seventy years old. The chances of him committing another serious crime much slimmer. We know that from demographics and not just because it's OJ Simpson but because of missed the statistics show that as the older you get them less of chance of committing a crime. Also they they gave some. Credence to the fact that there he had not committed a crime. Before he was 24 years old. So there was there were those type of factors. And all he was rated as a low risk candidate a three. Which was a lone number. As far as mitigating factors factors or in his favor. So he'd he did well with that and and that in fact. Was the real reason why he was let go is almost predetermined. I mean he would have had to stand up and and tell the Parole Board at their mission was. Not. Not legal he would have had to deny everything in that. In his case and say that it was a sham the probe lord does wanna hear that you accept your guilt. And while he took along route to that eventually he did and eventually did said he was sorry so those were the factor. And so now we will see OJ Simpson leave love lock. The correctional for senate the correctional facility. In October and outside that correctional facility right now not gotten an eighty C senior national correspondent and Matt. What's gonna happen next for OJ Simpson and doesn't sound like he's just gonna be dropped off in the middle of the desert there. Now he won't be leaving the example he will be leading low block but it will be Q another facility. Probably the one about forty miles outside of Las Vegas and from there you'll be released. I am sure it will be. Cloak and dagger operation. The prison authority here to correctional authorities try to make sure that it's not immediate circuits and allow and this slip away quietly into the night. But you know in the meantime he's got ten more weeks or so bout. Here at La blocking I'm sure he'll go back to his routine probably a little bit more poignant than he was before but just highlight something that that. Bed Jim was talking about one of the things that we saw. In OJ testimony was. A flash of the old Hugh right a guy who described himself as. Possibly the best in make this president has ever hat. Who really deflected a lot of the blame for what happened and even then we did talk about. An apology are being started or what I think he static in the passive tense. Sorry things turned out the way eight BA I'm not really take equal responsibility fort about where that thing. The entire. Testimony by extension but are among the man he robbed by his attorney who was almost there were a read litigation of this case. And possibly the reason for that it that the audience was not that Parole Board as Jim mentioned. OJ Simpson had a very very good chance. Of getting parole is number was really low given his age. The victims speak eat or and the fact that he's been a model prisoner. Maybe this was really per hour consumption for the public to show it. OJ we go back out in Q the public is not going to be threat is not a criminologist. One thought at about that. All right well thank you Matt gotten in there and love lock. Nevada. Good two hours away from where those. Parole Board members were actually watching OJ Simpson Deborah Roberts you were here watching it was a sense of along with the rest of us what was. What were your impressions when he finally got the decision. Well one thing that struck me is we a lot of us saw him sitting looking a little bid jovial. During that period where they were waiting for the parole commissioners to come back in they've he's talking to various people in the room might. You could sense that they was probably tension but the OJ of old was surfacing as he was trying to show a little bit of of an easy manner there. But what struck me was after they graded the parole sort of that relief you can definitely see that in him he was counting on it. One of his staff friends told me that he was sort of cautiously optimistic he hoping we get this but he didn't actually field it was an. A done deal but you could see the relief on his face but you could also see. As Matt was just saying he's an older guy when he dropped his head you can see the white hair. Even though he's lost weight and he's in better shape in and you know that sort of a handsome guy able. You could see that he is definitely older and acting that probably weighed in on these decisions as well next at a clip of that moment so's that let's go to that. Clip right now we're OJ Simpson actually learns that yes he will be leaving prison. Later this fall. So based on all of that mr. Simpson I do vote to grant parole when eligible and that will include the scary. And. There are making. And in that my dad were all right let's moment. Yeah I was gonna say right here now you see him look over to those people who have actually been within this whole time whether it's his daughter whether the victim of the crime who now is on his side and seemed to say I wanna get you a hug and you know and who sort of pleaded his case really for him in a much better way than he did today. Arnelle Simpson sort of really tugged at your heart strings talking about being the daughter and a family member longing to see her father and was from mom. Who basically has forgiven his friend and I think the idea was I've forgiven him. You know perhaps I should too.

