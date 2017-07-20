Transcript for OJ Simpson's attorney declares victory after parole decision

We'll that is now come Laverne this the lawyer for OJ Simpson who said right there that he had a victory and part of that victory. Deborah Roberts was keeping that. 101000 pound elephant in the room sleeping and clean and success that was actually very interesting. Analogy again that he used but I think that more than anything else. This case was not this hearing was not supposed to reflect on the case that was litigated in Los Angeles. Even though a lot of people felt that that might have been looming it was not supposed to talk about that murder trial that he was acquitted of an I think as long as they could dodge that. OJ Simpson didn't help the situation he skirted near at a few times talking about. He's passed and he had never been a violent person he was always at an easy going guy he never pointed at Condit anybody. You know he didn't really need to get an all that detail because he to serve opens up those questions about. Whether he is a violent person or not he certainly didn't help himself there. But I was struck by the fact that as is his attorney just said. That these are commissioners who probably didn't have to worry about that public outcry because there are people who are going to day and that they feel that a murder has been released in these commissioners said that the year fair they made that very clear. That they were abiding by would be your guidelines are and if they don't. Feel that they're being fair and people don't feel that the behavior toward Simpson what are the other inmates have to think about this and what they have to look Ford to so I think that. I haven't checked Twitter in this last few moments but it will be interesting to see what people listening on social media because I think probably. Probably the majority of people will say that. You know this is something that probably did pay play out fairly. You get a sense that it Malcolm Laverne almost feels free to talk about this a little bit more now. That this case is pretty much decided we know that OJ Simpson is gonna go home eventually. Deborah Roberts thank you so much for being with that's always a pleasure and I wanna get one last question intended to Jim novel in Los Angeles who's been covering that Jimmy use her Deborah say there that. Did the murder was not necessarily. Part of any consideration here. And now you get the impression from now Laverne that moving on the the line from OJ Simpson and his team will be. Was that you system in the wrong place at the wrong time and he should be judged too harshly for that either. Yeah and it was so interest in the word he used as you mentioned he called it a mishap that happened in that hotel. The mishap however included you know who went if you cover the trial of you know with the trial what happened at the trial there worse there were tapes. A someone taped it in fact one of the for people in that room out of recorder going. And you hear OJ Simpson what he made two mistakes. Number one he told somebody to bring some heat so they had a gun. And number two he'd said he said nobody leave this room don't let anybody leave this room so became a kidnapping. And of those two. A statements. Really really turned it from a mishap and to a crime. Now was it a crime because he was a first offender to because some of the stuff was his. Was of the serious enough crime that awarded nine years in prison there's there's valid debate about that the sentence itself but it was across. And he was found guilty of it and there's no way that he can. Get around that even though obviously there's going to be an effort to do. That's Jim Kabul in Los Angeles thank you so much Jim it meanwhile OJ Simpson the star of the trial of the century. Was in jail for something else entirely but now he's getting out OJ Simpson will become a free man or at least on parole. In October he says he wants to go back to his home into his family in Florida he will finally after nine years. Get that chance that is all from us here for ABC digital I'm Brett milky. We'll see you later.

