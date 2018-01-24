Transcript for Oprah Winfrey visit creates a buzz in Alabama

This country if he's technically are and here act let me. Well it means a lot to me because I didn't even know. Who we see Taylor was until. Maybe a couple of years ago and I think. One of the reasons I wanted to use her as a part of my Golden Globes speech is because I wanted everybody to know. That the need to move and it didn't just start now that there have been women who have into words and women who live. Not only survived but thrived in the face of injustice is for years and that her case is one that never found justice. So it just so happens as the way life I don't believe in coincidences in life but. It just so happened coincidentally. That I had been scheduled to do a story down here for sixty minutes. And that story had nothing to do a BC Taylor. And that stories about that piece of justice center being established in Montgomery. And tugs and another story down here about that because I was so close I want to come and CBC to his grave. And two pay itemized pay respects to beast Taylor has who do. That that speech lived. Be viral go viral that it would have the impact that it did but I think it's because of her story. And the stories of so many other women unnamed. And voiceless. Who. Really connected in resonate with people around the world who heard it. And kept up on it is important easily for you mr. mystery story outline and well because her story is our story first of all it is a part of the America and stories. And and the fact that she never received justice I think. Unless you are person who's willing to stand up for those who. Are the voices those who haven't had justice then it means that yours is not actually really secure so that's why I think it's important and that's why the need to movement is so important.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.