Transcript for New Orleans won't allow 'the Confederacy to be put on a pedestal,' mayor says

I said here this morning. Memorial to fallen officers. With dedicated members of the New Orleans Police Department protecting. Serving the city day in and day out. Dot passes been marked by racial division today. We are moving to a place of healing a place where the police. And the community or one. New Orleans has been leading this effort for the nation for some time nail. Early this morning as you know city contract is begin the process of removing the statute directed. To honor the quote unquote lost cause of the confederacy. But taking down the battle validity please statute. On have a real street. This statute was originally erected to honor the members of the crescent. White Leake who revolted. Against the racially integrated new Orleans police. And state malicious. The statute was put up to honor the killing a police officers by white supremacist. The names of those offices who lives were taken during this battle with John H camp. John Kennedy. Edwards Simon JF Claremont JE Koehler William Thornton. David Fisher. James McManus. Rudolph simple. Or missed out he would and Michael O'Keefe. The lending process. That we use culminated in today's actions. Of the four that we will move. This statute is perhaps the most blatant affront to the values that make America. And New Orleans strong today. Probably more strongly today than evident in New Orleans we should truly remember all of our history not some of it. And that means we will no longer allow the confederacy. To literally be put on a pedestal in the heart of Aussie. The removal of the statute sends a clear message. An unequivocal message to the people of New Orleans and to the people on nation that new Wally and celebrates. On diversity. I history cannot be changed. It cannot. And should not be moved like a statue. What is done is done. We believe we need to remember it remember it well we should never forget it. Relocating these confederate monuments is not about. Taking something away from someone else this is not about politics. It's not about blame it's not about retaliation this is not a naive quest. To solve all our problems at once. This is about showing the whole world that we as a city and as a people or it would acknowledge. Understand. Reconcile. And most importantly choose a better future making straight what has been crooked. And right what has been wrong.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.