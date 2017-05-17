Transcript for New Orleans removes 3rd Confederate monument

And the removal of another confederate Derek monument in New Orleans started overnight. This one honored general PGT ball regard who was the confederate commander. During the attack of fort Sumter which started of course a civil war it is a third of four monuments at the city's planning to remove. The beau regard monument stood in a traffic circle since 1915.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.